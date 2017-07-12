© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | July 12, 2017
High-performance BERT to verify next-generation high-speed interface designs
Anritsu Corporation has introduced the Signal Quality Analyzer (SQA) MP1900A BERT, a versatile solution that can measure next-generation PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 buses, as well as the latest 400 GbE /200 GbE Ethernet networks.
This is a product release announcement by Anritsu. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
With comprehensive interface support, the MP1900A is an all-in-one solution that accurately measures next-generation high-speed electronic and optical devices, and optical transceivers used in high-end servers, communications equipment and optical transceivers/modules, including those for M2M and IoT applications.
The SQA MP1900A high-performance Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs) can accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage. Its all-in-one, highly extendible platform can measure performance of network-side interfaces, such as 400 GbE, 200 GbE, and 100 GbE, as well as internal PCI Express bus interfaces, to help speed design evaluation times and lower cost-of-test.
Engineers will have a high degree of measurement confidence, as the SQA MP1900A BERT has best-in-class performance. The built-in Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) has industry best intrinsic jitter of typically 115 fs rms, as well as typical Tr/Tf of 12 ps. Total peak-to-peak jitter is typically 6 ps max. and typical input sensitivity of the internal Error Detector (ED) is 15 mV.
Complementing the high performance are multiple features that improve accuracy and efficiency. A unique Link Negotiation Function supporting high-speed digital interface standards is used to connect the MP1900A to the DUT for improved bus interface evaluation. Engineers can use the Function to conduct PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 tests, LTSSM status analysis, jitter generation, and CM/DM noise injection. A Jitter Measurement Function evaluates signal integrity, while a 10Tap Emphasis Function and Equalizer Function can be used to characterize test signals according to transmission path loss.
The SQA MP1900A BERT can also be configured with peripheral equipment for expanded measurement capability. An integrated solution featuring the MP1900A can support generation of 32 Gbaud and 64 Gbaud PAM4 signals required for 200 GbE and 400 GbE measurements, BER measurements, jitter and amplitude noise injection, and emphasis addition, for versatile future-proof standards support.
Simple to operate, the MP1900A has an intuitive GUI that can display block diagrams on the instrument’s large touch-panel 12.1” display. Remote commands matching each GUI function can be displayed on-screen to shorten configuration time for automated measurements.
The SQA MP1900A high-performance Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs) can accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage. Its all-in-one, highly extendible platform can measure performance of network-side interfaces, such as 400 GbE, 200 GbE, and 100 GbE, as well as internal PCI Express bus interfaces, to help speed design evaluation times and lower cost-of-test.
Engineers will have a high degree of measurement confidence, as the SQA MP1900A BERT has best-in-class performance. The built-in Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) has industry best intrinsic jitter of typically 115 fs rms, as well as typical Tr/Tf of 12 ps. Total peak-to-peak jitter is typically 6 ps max. and typical input sensitivity of the internal Error Detector (ED) is 15 mV.
Complementing the high performance are multiple features that improve accuracy and efficiency. A unique Link Negotiation Function supporting high-speed digital interface standards is used to connect the MP1900A to the DUT for improved bus interface evaluation. Engineers can use the Function to conduct PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 tests, LTSSM status analysis, jitter generation, and CM/DM noise injection. A Jitter Measurement Function evaluates signal integrity, while a 10Tap Emphasis Function and Equalizer Function can be used to characterize test signals according to transmission path loss.
The SQA MP1900A BERT can also be configured with peripheral equipment for expanded measurement capability. An integrated solution featuring the MP1900A can support generation of 32 Gbaud and 64 Gbaud PAM4 signals required for 200 GbE and 400 GbE measurements, BER measurements, jitter and amplitude noise injection, and emphasis addition, for versatile future-proof standards support.
Simple to operate, the MP1900A has an intuitive GUI that can display block diagrams on the instrument’s large touch-panel 12.1” display. Remote commands matching each GUI function can be displayed on-screen to shorten configuration time for automated measurements.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments