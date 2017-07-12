© balint radu dreamstime.com

High-performance BERT to verify next-generation high-speed interface designs

Anritsu Corporation has introduced the Signal Quality Analyzer (SQA) MP1900A BERT, a versatile solution that can measure next-generation PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 buses, as well as the latest 400 GbE /200 GbE Ethernet networks.

This is a product release announcement by Anritsu. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

With comprehensive interface support, the MP1900A is an all-in-one solution that accurately measures next-generation high-speed electronic and optical devices, and optical transceivers used in high-end servers, communications equipment and optical transceivers/modules, including those for M2M and IoT applications.



The SQA MP1900A high-performance Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs) can accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage. Its all-in-one, highly extendible platform can measure performance of network-side interfaces, such as 400 GbE, 200 GbE, and 100 GbE, as well as internal PCI Express bus interfaces, to help speed design evaluation times and lower cost-of-test.



Engineers will have a high degree of measurement confidence, as the SQA MP1900A BERT has best-in-class performance. The built-in Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) has industry best intrinsic jitter of typically 115 fs rms, as well as typical Tr/Tf of 12 ps. Total peak-to-peak jitter is typically 6 ps max. and typical input sensitivity of the internal Error Detector (ED) is 15 mV.



Complementing the high performance are multiple features that improve accuracy and efficiency. A unique Link Negotiation Function supporting high-speed digital interface standards is used to connect the MP1900A to the DUT for improved bus interface evaluation. Engineers can use the Function to conduct PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 tests, LTSSM status analysis, jitter generation, and CM/DM noise injection. A Jitter Measurement Function evaluates signal integrity, while a 10Tap Emphasis Function and Equalizer Function can be used to characterize test signals according to transmission path loss.



The SQA MP1900A BERT can also be configured with peripheral equipment for expanded measurement capability. An integrated solution featuring the MP1900A can support generation of 32 Gbaud and 64 Gbaud PAM4 signals required for 200 GbE and 400 GbE measurements, BER measurements, jitter and amplitude noise injection, and emphasis addition, for versatile future-proof standards support.



Simple to operate, the MP1900A has an intuitive GUI that can display block diagrams on the instrument’s large touch-panel 12.1” display. Remote commands matching each GUI function can be displayed on-screen to shorten configuration time for automated measurements.