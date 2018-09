Micron denies reports of major malfunction

© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

The memory chipmaker denies reports suggesting that its Fab-2 in Taiwan had suffered major malfunctions resulting in reduced outputs.

TrendForce reported earlier – which evertiq covered – that Micron suspended the operation at one of its fabrication plants in Taiwan following a malfunctioning of the nitrogen gas dispensing system. It was suggested that the malfunction had led to the contamination of both wafers and equipment in the facility.DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, estimated that the memory chipmaker had suffered a production capacity loss of around 60’000 wafer starts per month due to this.However, in a statement to Reuters Micron denies any major malfunctions saying that there had been a minor incident which will have no impact on the business."Regarding recent rumours about Micron's fabrication facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Micron hereby clarifies that there was no nitrogen leaking incident nor evacuating of personnel," Micron said in the statement to Reuters. "There was indeed a minor facility event but operations are recovering speedily without material impact to the business."