RFMW opens Italian sales office

RFMW has opened a direct sales office in Milan, Italy. The new sales organization will support customers in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus.

According to Joel Levine, president of RFMW, “We are responding to this area’s continued growth and demand for commercial as well as military RF/microwave components. Led by Claudio Aliprandi as the Regional Manager, RFMW Italy expands our sales/applications team of technically experienced, local personnel into this market with specific customer, applications, and product knowledge. This local, RF/microwave focused office is empowered to quickly link RFMW’s suppliers to the territory’s customers looking for leading edge, RF/microwave components.”



Christian Grieswelle, Director of Sales, Europe, added that “RFMW will leverage our cutting edge, information technology system to enhance the support we provide to the market in Southern Europe. We provide customers and suppliers real-time, continuous information, from initial inquiry to final invoice, using our closed-loop, global enterprise system. Linking this tool directly to RFMW’s team of highly technical product managers allows us to efficiently provide immediate answers to customers and suppliers. The end result is RFMW’s unique ability to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enhance both customer and supplier satisfaction.” RFMW is a specialized distributor with a focused distribution of RF/microwave components as well as customer specific component engineering support.