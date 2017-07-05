© samsung Business | July 05, 2017
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant
The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
The new facility will focus on the production of Samsung’s fourth-generation V-NAND (64 layers).
“With the dedication and support of our employees, customers and partners, our new Pyeongtaek campus represents a new chapter in Samsung’s semiconductor operations,” said Oh-Hyun Kwon, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Electronics.
With two years of construction since it broke ground in May, 2015, the fabrication line at the Pyeongtaek campus is currently the largest single Fab in the industry, the company states in a press release.
Recent emerging IT trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data and automotive technologies has sharply increased demand for next-generation components. In response to these market needs, Samsung, across both Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display, plans to reinforce its manufacturing capabilities by investing more than KRW 37 trillion (about USD 32.22 billion) in investments to its global production facilities.
By 2021, Samsung will invest a total of KRW 30 trillion (USD 26.13 billion) into its current Pyeongtaek line to expand its semiconductor fabrication capacity
Samsung also plans to invest KRW 6 trillion (USD 5.22 billion) in its Hwaseong, South Korea, site for a semiconductor fabrication line optimized to install new infrastructure including Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) equipment
Samsung Display is reviewing plans to establish a new OLED manufacturing site in Asan, South Korea, by 2018
In addition, Samsung’s plans to construct a second semiconductor fabrication line in Xi’an, China, site are also under review. Samsung’s first semiconductor fabrication line in Xi’an was constructed in 2014 and is presently in full operation, the company states in the press release.
