© bombardier Business | June 30, 2017
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany
As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee representatives of Bombardier Transportation in Germany have agreed on an outline for the reorientation. 2'200 employees will have to go, but none of the sites will be closed.
"It was important that all parties, after intensive negotiations, were able to agree on the cornerstones of the long-term orientation of our sites," said Wolfgang Tölsner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bombardier Transportation in Germany. "Upon mutual agreement, we accepted a convincing strategy today, setting the course for Bombardier to reach greater efficiency and competitiveness in Germany. This strategy for the future foresees investments of up to EUR 70 million in the German sites until 2019. All German sites will remain open."
The cornerstones stipulate that five German sites will develop into Centres of Competence with a global strategic importance for the entire group. This applies to the sites of Bautzen, Hennigsdorf, Kassel, Mannheim and Siegen. The Görlitz site will also have long-term development outlook. No conceptual changes are foreseen for the sites in Braunschweig and the headquarters in Berlin.
This modernisation and specialisation of the sites will involve some personnel adjustments. Based on current assumptions and depending on market development and order intake, manpower adjustments of up to 2'200 positions, of which 700 temporary positions, will be made gradually until 2020. The personnel adjustments impact all sites in Germany, but the majority of the positions will be in Görlitz and Hennigsdorf.
The cornerstones stipulate that five German sites will develop into Centres of Competence with a global strategic importance for the entire group. This applies to the sites of Bautzen, Hennigsdorf, Kassel, Mannheim and Siegen. The Görlitz site will also have long-term development outlook. No conceptual changes are foreseen for the sites in Braunschweig and the headquarters in Berlin.
This modernisation and specialisation of the sites will involve some personnel adjustments. Based on current assumptions and depending on market development and order intake, manpower adjustments of up to 2'200 positions, of which 700 temporary positions, will be made gradually until 2020. The personnel adjustments impact all sites in Germany, but the majority of the positions will be in Görlitz and Hennigsdorf.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments