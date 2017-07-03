© Data Respons

Data Respons gets German contract

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German customer within sensor based automation (Smart Factory).

The contract comprises smarter solutions and devices embedded in the customer's total system.



- Germany is the largest market in Europe for Data Respons' R&D services and solutions. Major trends with increased automation, digitalisation and IoT provide strong opportunities for growth for Data Respons. We have been located in Germany for over 10 years and expect continued growth in Germany going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.