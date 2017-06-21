© norebbo dreamstime.com

Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business

Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria Asiakaspalvelut Oy.

According to the agreement Bittium supplies its web-based service kardiolog.fi used in monitoring cardiac abnormalities to Cornaria’s use. Kardiolog.fi service is used by more than 70 Finnish health centers and private medical centers. The net sales of Bittium Medanalytics Ltd in 2016 was EUR 0.4 million.



Further, Bittium Technologies Ltd, part of Bittium group, has acquired 25 percent of the shares in Coronaria Analyysipalvelut Oy.



“This co-operation agreement with Coronaria provides us with a large network of doctors and specialists to support our medical technology development. Bittium has over 30 years of experience in radio and biosignal measuring. We believe that through this cooperation we are able to improve the healthcare services by developing even more advanced systems and devices. Through this business transaction a significant amount of out-of-hospital biosignal measurements in Finland will use Bittium’s technology in the future” says Hannu Huttunen, CEO of Bittium Corporation.



”Cooperation with Bittium is a significant step for Coronaria. We believe that by combining Bittium’s technology competence and Coronaria’s exceptionally wide industry knowhow we are together able to provide high-quality, easy-to-use and secure service solutions for our customers’ everyday life” says Ulla Näpänkangas, Managing Director of Coronaria Analyysipalvelut Oy.