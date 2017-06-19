© bosch Components | June 19, 2017
Germany gets billion-euro investment in 12-inch technology
Continuing its course of investing heavily in Germany, Bosch is to build a wafer fab in Dresden. Construction of the high-tech plant is to be completed by the end of 2019.
To satisfy the demand generated by the growing number of internet of things (IoT) and mobility applications, the new location is to manufacture chips on the basis of 12-inch wafers. Following a rollout phase, manufacturing operations will likely start at the end of 2021. Total investment in the location will come to roughly EUR 1 billion.
Dresden’s microelectronics cluster, also known as “Silicon Saxony,” is unrivaled in Europe. It includes automotive suppliers and service providers, as well as universities offering technological expertise. In addition, the Digital Hub Initiative launched by the BMWi aims to make Dresden an IoT ecosystem. Bosch intends to collaborate closely with local companies, and in this way to reinforce not only Germany’s, but also Europe’s position as an industrial location. “This is a further good decision for Europe’s leading microelectronics cluster here in Saxony. I would like to thank Bosch for putting its trust in this location, its workforce, and Saxon innovativeness. Novel products for the internet of things and connected manufacturing are among the most important topics in the microelectronics sector, and in European industry as a whole,” said Stanislaw Tillich, the Minister-President of Saxony.
“The new wafer fab is the biggest single investment in Bosch’s more than 130-year history."As many as 700 new jobs are to be created in Dresden. “Semiconductors are the core components of all electronic systems. With connectivity and automation growing, they are being used in more and more areas of application. By extending our semiconductor manufacturing capacity, we are giving ourselves a sound basis for the future and strengthening our competitiveness,” Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH said.
Dr. Volkmar Denner
