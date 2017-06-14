© business wire Products | June 14, 2017
New series of next generation 15'000 RPM enterprise performance 2.5-inch HDD
Toshiba Corporation's Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company announced the launch of AL14SX Series, new additions to its line-up of enterprise performance hard disk drives (HDD) for mission critical server and storage applications.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The AL14SX Series of 15,000RPM 2.5-inch drives features a 12Gbit/s SAS interface. Available models are 4K native (4Kn) model and 512 emulation (512e) model that feature Advanced Format Sector Technologies, and 512 native (512n) model optimized for legacy applications and hypervisor environments. The AL14SX Series delivers a suitable choice for customers’ diverse applications.
The AL14SX Series is available in 300GB, 600GB and 900GB capacities. The 900GB model offers a 50% increase in maximum capacity from the 600GB of the predecessor AL13SX Series. The 4Kn and 512e models also delivers an approximately 19% increase in sustained data rate, pushing it to 290MiB/s, and an approximately 28.7% improvement in power efficiency (W/GB). These improvements in capacity, speed and power-saving contribute to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for the server and system.
Customers also can select models supporting Sanitize Instant Erase (SIE), which realizes fast invalidation of data recorded on the disks, allowing for efficient disposal and reuse.
Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba enterprise HDDs. https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd.html
Customer Inquiries: Storage Products Division https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
The AL14SX Series is available in 300GB, 600GB and 900GB capacities. The 900GB model offers a 50% increase in maximum capacity from the 600GB of the predecessor AL13SX Series. The 4Kn and 512e models also delivers an approximately 19% increase in sustained data rate, pushing it to 290MiB/s, and an approximately 28.7% improvement in power efficiency (W/GB). These improvements in capacity, speed and power-saving contribute to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for the server and system.
Customers also can select models supporting Sanitize Instant Erase (SIE), which realizes fast invalidation of data recorded on the disks, allowing for efficient disposal and reuse.
Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba enterprise HDDs. https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd.html
Customer Inquiries: Storage Products Division https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments