Murata postpones Sony battery deal yet again

Murata has rescheduled the Target Closing Date for the transfer of the Battery Business from Sony to Murata Manufacturing. Again.

On February 15, 2017, Murata and Sony rescheduled the transfer of the battery business first announced on October 31, 2016. Instead, the two companies aimed to complete the transfer by early July 2017, subject to required regulatory approvals and other conditions.



However, the review process for the required regulatory approvals has not been completed yet. As a result, Murata and Sony are now aiming to complete the transfer by September 2017 or as soon as practicable thereafter. The rescheduled target closing date remains subject to the receipt of the required regulatory approvals and other conditions.