© ams Business | June 07, 2017
AMS Technologies acquires Elforlight
AMS Technologies has acquired Daventry, UK-based photonics company Elforlight, sepcialising in laser, beam forming and other optical technologies, especially in the areas of diode pumped solid state (DPSS) lasers and optical parametric oscillators (OPO).
Complementing the recent opening of its design centre for thermal management and electronics in Krakov, Poland, this acquisition strengthens AMS Technologies’ competence in the company’s third key focus area of photonics. “With this approach, we are continuing to expand AMS Technologies into a systems integrator with engineering services,” said AMS Technologies’ CEO Jan Meise outlining the company’s strategy. “Customers come to us with their demands and requirements, and with the extensive experience of our specialists we are able to work on and deliver optimal solutions.”
As AMS Technologies line card products are primarily used for building the systems, Meise views this strategy as, “the next logical step of development for our company that up to now has rather been perceived as a distributor – quasi a natural evolution of our existing distribution business.”
Elforlight’s founder and managing director Keith Oakes is also looking forward to the opportunities the acquisition will open up, “AMS Technologies’ competent sales and application team maintains close relations with a very broad European customer base. As AMS customers operate and act in a far wider range of applications, this collaboration means that new markets will open up for Elforlight’s solutions.”
