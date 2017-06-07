© ericsson (illustration purpose only) Business | June 07, 2017
Ericsson leads European 5GCAR project
The '5GCAR project' led by Ericsson has been selected as part of phase 2 of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP).
The 5GCAR project will run for two years (June 2017 - May 2019) and will employ around 30 full-time researchers with a EUR 8 million budget. A consortium of several companies led by Ericsson was awarded the 5GCAR project on June 1, with the aim to develop an overall 5G system architecture that provides optimized end-to-end vehicle-to-everything (V2X) network connectivity for highly reliable and low-latency V2X services.
Twenty-one new projects have been retained out of 101 as part of phase 2 of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP), which was initiated by the EU Commission and industry manufacturers, telecommunications operators, service providers, SMEs and researchers.
The project represents a significant step towards the advent of 5G technology for connected vehicles. In phase 2 of the 5G PPP, the EU has allocated a budget of EUR 154 million for innovative projects such as 5GCAR, in different vertical sectors. The consortium will be eligible for funding in order to extend tests and ensure the safe deployment of the connected vehicle by 2020.
Franck Bouetard, Head of Ericsson France, says: "The European funding granted to our 5GCAR project is a major step, as it will allow our initiative to further develop in order to meet the market needs by 2020. Having such projects in Europe is key in this worldwide race, as it will secure additional business and employment in the continent in the future."
The consortium includes 14 partners: Ericsson, Bosch, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, Centro Tecnológico de Automoción de Galicia, Chalmers University of Technology, Huawei, King's College London, Marben, Nokia, Orange, PSA group, Sequans, Viscoda, and Volvo Cars.
Twenty-one new projects have been retained out of 101 as part of phase 2 of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP), which was initiated by the EU Commission and industry manufacturers, telecommunications operators, service providers, SMEs and researchers.
The project represents a significant step towards the advent of 5G technology for connected vehicles. In phase 2 of the 5G PPP, the EU has allocated a budget of EUR 154 million for innovative projects such as 5GCAR, in different vertical sectors. The consortium will be eligible for funding in order to extend tests and ensure the safe deployment of the connected vehicle by 2020.
Franck Bouetard, Head of Ericsson France, says: "The European funding granted to our 5GCAR project is a major step, as it will allow our initiative to further develop in order to meet the market needs by 2020. Having such projects in Europe is key in this worldwide race, as it will secure additional business and employment in the continent in the future."
The consortium includes 14 partners: Ericsson, Bosch, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, Centro Tecnológico de Automoción de Galicia, Chalmers University of Technology, Huawei, King's College London, Marben, Nokia, Orange, PSA group, Sequans, Viscoda, and Volvo Cars.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments