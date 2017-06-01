© Toshiba Products | June 01, 2017
Toshiba’s new ICs for bluetooth® smart devices
Toshiba Electronics Europe has announced the launch of two new ICs - TC3567CFSG and TC3567DFSG.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba Electronics Europe. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The latest additions to the company’s line-up of high-performance devices supporting Bluetooth® Low Energy [3] ver.4.2 communications match the industry-leading[1] low current consumption delivered by its previous products[2] while also offering enhanced security functionality.
Both ICs realize a peak current consumption of just 3.3mA at 3V supply when in transmission mode, through use of a highly efficient DC-DC converter and an extremely effective proprietary low-power circuit design. From a security perspective they are able to acquire a random number with a length of up to 32B, using a random number generator. This function will help to strengthen the protection of information in IoT application.
TC3567CFSG comprises a 128KB Flash ROM for storing user programs and various other forms of data in stand-alone operations, and can execute application programs of up to 50KB in size. As in the previous products, integration of an RF matching circuit and crystal load capacitors for timing purposes help to reduce the external component count for board level designs, with as little as seven peripheral components being required. This contributes to marked reductions in bill-of-materials costs and the PCB area utilised.
As the TC3567DFSG has no built-in Flash ROM it is able to achieve even lower power budgets. This means that it can support longer operating times for applications powered by small coin batteries. For example, using a CR2032 type coin battery, this IC can carry out beacon operation for a period of over two years[4].
The new ICs will aid the adoption of Bluetooth® LE in IoT products requiring a high level of security, including wearable devices for healthcare applications and high-grade small devices that use coin batteries, such as sensors and toys. They will support set makers in optimising product value.
Samples for both devices are now available.
-----
Notes:
[1] Products with the same ratings, as of May 31, 2017. Toshiba survey.
[2] Compared to Toshiba’s “TC35678FSG”.
[3] Low-power-consumption-communication technology defined in Bluetooth® ver. 4.2.
[4] Length of battery life depends on the transmission interval time of beacons.
* The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Toshiba is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.
* ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the EU and/or elsewhere.
