Veeco completes acquisition of Ultratech

Veeco Instruments Inc. completed the acquisition of Ultratech, Inc., a supplier of lithography, laser-processing and inspection systems used to manufacture semiconductor devices and LEDs.

"We are excited to complete this strategic transaction, which establishes Veeco as a leading equipment supplier to the growing Advanced Packaging industry," said John R. Peeler, Veeco's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This compelling combination increases our scale while bringing together complementary technologies and a strong talent pool. We believe this is the ideal platform to accelerate growth, enhance profitability and deliver significant value for our customers and shareholders."



The total transaction is valued at approximately USD 862.3 million, consisting of approximately 7.4 million shares of Veeco common stock and approximately USD 628.4 million in cash consideration to former Ultratech shareholders and equity award holders. As a result of the acquisition, Ultratech, Inc. stock has ceased trading.