© vishay intertechnology

RCWH thick film chip resistors deliver power of 0.33W in 0805 size

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount wraparound chip resistors with high power ratings of 0.33 W in the compact 0805 case size.

This is a product release announcement by Vishay Intertechnology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Offering a power density over 2.5x higher than standard devices in this footprint, Vishay Dale RCWH series resistors are designed to save space and reduce component counts in telecommunications, computer, industrial, and consumer applications.



With their high power density, the devices released today can be used instead of larger high power components or multiple lower power devices in new or existing designs. This reduces board space requirements and placement costs while enabling smaller and lighter end products. In addition, RCWH series resistors provide higher reliability than larger thick film devices by reducing the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch with the PCB, thereby lowering solder joint stress.



The RCWH series offers extremely low resistance values from 0.01Ω to 0.976Ω, tolerance down to ± 0.5%, and TCR down to ± 100ppm/°C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the resistors feature a protective metal glaze on high quality ceramic. They are optimized as current sensing resistors and shunts in DC/DC converters, voltage regulation modules, and inverters in cell phones, computers, air conditioners, and heat pumps.



Samples and production quantities of the RCWH devices are available now, with lead times of six to eight weeks for large orders.