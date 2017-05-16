© helukabel

Operations begin at Helukabel's expanded factory

Building work on the extension to Helukabel GmbH's production plant in Windsbach (Bavaria/ Germany) has been completed. The new building provides more than 9'000 square metres of additional office, laboratory and production space.

One of the objectives was to consolidate global R&D activities at Windsbach. The newly created engineering centre houses additional test and inspection equipment, particularly for moving applications as well as for extreme climate zones. "New technologies for increasingly specific applications are challenging us to develop innovative cable solutions. For example, the new engineering centre is equipped with six drag chain test facilities that will allow us to check if our products are ready for series production and further their development in a realistic environment," says Thomas Mann, Technical lead at the Windsbach plant.



Parallel to this, a significant amount has been invested in new production facilities. Their commissioning as well as the restructuring of existing machines are part of a three-year plan. The objective is not only to increase production capacity, but to optimise material handling. "At the same time, we took the opportunity to improve communication between the various production areas. Shorter paths combined with newly set up meeting zones will serve to enhance coordination between these areas and enable even leaner methods of working," says Thomas Pikkemaat, Business manager at the Windsbach plant and drive technology product manager.