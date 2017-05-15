© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Apple awards Corning a USD 200 million investment

Corning will receive USD 200 million from Apple’s new Advanced Manufacturing Fund. The tech-giant has committed to investing at least USD 1 billion with US-based companies as part of the fund.

Corning's 65-year-old Harrodsburg facility has been integral to the 10-year collaboration between the two companies and will be the focus of Apple’s investment. Since the inception of Gorilla Glass in 2007, the partnership between Apple and Corning has created and sustained nearly 1'000 US jobs across Corning’s R&D, manufacturing and commercial functions, including over 400 in Harrodsburg.



“Corning is a great example of a supplier that has continued to innovate and they are one of Apple's long-standing suppliers,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America. We’re extremely proud of our collaboration over the years and we are investing further with Corning who has such a rich legacy of innovative manufacturing practices.”



“Corning’s longstanding relationship with Apple has not only led to significant glass innovations that have enabled new capabilities for consumers, it has also helped create nearly 1,000 American jobs and allowed us to continue growing and expanding in the US,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “This investment will ensure our plant in Harrodsburg remains a global center of excellence for glass technology.”