© evertiq

Heraeus Sensor signs with Digi-Key

Heraeus Sensor Technology USA's line of thin film platinum resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) will be distributed worldwide through Digi-Key Electronics as part of a new distribution agreement.

"Heraeus Sensor Technology is the prominent supplier of Platinum RTD temperature sensors & assemblies to automotive, instrumentation, appliance and energy management industries with more than 100 million temperature sensors currently in use all over the world," said Viren Pathare, VP and General Manager of Heraeus Sensor Technologies Americas. "This partnership with Digi-Key will allow us to make our products more accessible to a broader customer base and make it easier for the manufacturers to procure temperature sensors along with other passive and active components needed for their end products."



"We are excited to partner with Heraeus Sensor Technology USA and offer their high-quality sensors to engineers and manufacturers around the world," said Tom Busher, VP, Global I P & E at Digi-Key. "Heraeus' RTDs are a great addition to our sensor portfolio and will help Digi-Key to continue to offer our customers a broad selection of sensor products and technologies."