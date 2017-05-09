© thyssenkrupp (illustration purpose only)

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions appoints new CEO

Dr. Peter Feldhaus (50), currently CEO of Marine Systems, is to be the new CEO of the Industrial Solutions business area at thyssenkrupp.

The Industrial Solutions supervisory board appointed him executive board member and CEO of the business area effective May 4.



“Dr. Peter Feldhaus has outstanding strategic skills and experience in various sectors. As CEO he integrated Marine Systems more fully into the overall structure of the Industrial Solutions business area and linked strategy and sales closer together, and as a result was able to leverage synergies. In his former role as the Group’s strategy chief, he also closely supported the realignment of Industrial Solutions. We wish him every success in his new role,” says Guido Kerkhoff, supervisory board chairman of Industrial Solutions.



Stefan Gesing, currently acting CEO of Industrial Solutions, will now focus fully again on his duties as CFO. “Stefan Gesing has systematically driven forward the urgently needed transformation program planets in our plant engineering business area. We are extremely grateful to Mr. Gesing for taking on this double workload,” says Kerkhoff.



The new CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will be Dr. Rolf Wirtz, currently CEO of Atlas Elektronik. Dr. Jens Bodo Koch, member of the management board of Atlas Elektronik, is to take over as acting CEO.