Denso and Toshiba talk about automated driving

Denso and Toshiba have begun collaboration talks in the fields of Internet of Things (IoT)-based manufacturing, advanced driver assistance, automated driving, and others.

The collaborations aim to combine Denso’s technology and manufacturing capability and Toshiba’s image recognition, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and software development technologies, in order to increase the competitiveness to make it through the paradigm shift that is taking place in the automotive industry.



In the fields of advanced driver assistance and automated driving, Denso and Toshiba have jointly developed AI technologies used in image recognition systems. Moreover, the two companies have worked together in a wide range of areas including the development of automotive lithium-ion battery packs and software for ECUs used in automotive components.