BKtel acquires Broadband activities from Kathrein

Optics specialist BKtel will take over the products from Kathrein’s Gigabit Networks and CATV Headend activities, starting from 1 June 2017.

The newly formed BKtel networks GmbH located in Rosenheim is continuing all related businesses, in particular concerning the following product groups: fibre nodes, coax amplifiers, underfloor taps, broadband communication modules, headends, and Remote PHY. The companies also agreed on an extensive strategic partnership. This includes sales cooperation as well as the continuation of production of the transferred products by Kathrein.



Both companies, looking back on more than ten years of successful collaboration, see great advantages in the deepened cooperation. Dr Jürgen Seidenberg, Managing Director of the BKtel Group, is enthusiastic: "With this step, BKtel strengthens its competence as a system supplier offering complete signal processing in HFC and FttH networks from the headend down to the customer premises. In this way, we can optimally combine digital competence with analogue transmission know-how and expand our position as one of the leading suppliers in the industry. We are particularly pleased that all the experienced experts are ready to transfer to BKtel. This ensures continuity for our customers."



Jürgen Walter, Executive Vice President and Head of Solutions at Kathrein, adds: "On the one hand, we sharpen the orientation of our portfolio in the solutions and services business. On the other hand, we have created an attractive, future-oriented solution for our customers and for the further development of the products. It is also very positive that our specialists have the best career opportunities at a renowned and successful system supplier."