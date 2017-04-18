© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

TTI and Abracon sign distribution agreement

TTI, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with Abracon, LLC, a global manufacturer of frequency control, signal conditioning, clocking and magnetic components.

“With mutual focus on IP&E and discrete components, the two companies are leaders in the industry and a natural fit,” said Michael Calabria, Abracon’s CEO. “As many users of electronics components rely on the supply chain and go-to-market benefits provided by distributors, Abracon is excited to partner with TTI to support its highly valued customers.”



Phil Gallagher, President, TTI Americas Sales and Marketing, commented on the addition of Abracon to TTI’s specialized line card. “TTI is pleased to bring Abracon onboard as a distribution partner. This agreement will extend TTI’s product offering into key technologies such as frequency control, timing and synchronization.”

All Abracon products are immediately available through TTI’s channel.