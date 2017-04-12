© raspberry pie

Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution

Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for the new Raspberry Pi Zero W board for IoT applications.

“With Cypress’ combo solution on board, Raspberry Pi Zero W allows designers to connect to the most pervasive Wi-Fi networks for infrastructure connections and offers Bluetooth to connect to smartphones and other low-power smart devices,” said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading. “The highly integrated Cypress solution enabled us to offer our boards at the right price points for wide scale adoption by IoT developers, eliminating the need for them to purchase wireless dongles that can cost more than the boards themselves. The Zero W has earned positive reviews from developer engineers and makers alike.”



“Raspberry Pi has grown to become the industry’s leading developer and maker platform for IoT applications, and we are pleased to have Cypress’ wireless contribute to that success,” said Michael Hogan, Vice President of the IoT Business Unit at Cypress. “The Raspberry Pi 3 has shipped more than four million units to date, and we expect the new Raspberry Pi Zero W and future boards will encourage users from their diverse customer base in education, industrial and mass-market IoT to look at other Cypress solutions as well.”