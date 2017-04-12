© raspberry pie Components | April 12, 2017
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution
Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for the new Raspberry Pi Zero W board for IoT applications.
“With Cypress’ combo solution on board, Raspberry Pi Zero W allows designers to connect to the most pervasive Wi-Fi networks for infrastructure connections and offers Bluetooth to connect to smartphones and other low-power smart devices,” said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading. “The highly integrated Cypress solution enabled us to offer our boards at the right price points for wide scale adoption by IoT developers, eliminating the need for them to purchase wireless dongles that can cost more than the boards themselves. The Zero W has earned positive reviews from developer engineers and makers alike.”
“Raspberry Pi has grown to become the industry’s leading developer and maker platform for IoT applications, and we are pleased to have Cypress’ wireless contribute to that success,” said Michael Hogan, Vice President of the IoT Business Unit at Cypress. “The Raspberry Pi 3 has shipped more than four million units to date, and we expect the new Raspberry Pi Zero W and future boards will encourage users from their diverse customer base in education, industrial and mass-market IoT to look at other Cypress solutions as well.”
“Raspberry Pi has grown to become the industry’s leading developer and maker platform for IoT applications, and we are pleased to have Cypress’ wireless contribute to that success,” said Michael Hogan, Vice President of the IoT Business Unit at Cypress. “The Raspberry Pi 3 has shipped more than four million units to date, and we expect the new Raspberry Pi Zero W and future boards will encourage users from their diverse customer base in education, industrial and mass-market IoT to look at other Cypress solutions as well.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments