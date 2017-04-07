© kongsberg

Kongsberg signs contract with Australia

Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into a contract with the Australian Department of Defence worth 150 MNOK for integration of a new capability in the Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

This contract is a result of the agreement reached between the Norwegian and Australian Governments initialized during the visit by Norwegian State Secretary of Defence, Mr. Øystein Bø to Australia in 2015.



JSM is the 5th generation long-range precision strike missile that will be integrated for internal carriage on the F-35. The RF-seeker sensor, developed by BAE Systems Australia, will enable JSM to locate targets on the basis of their electronic signature.



“We are very pleased that Australia joins the development of JSM by funding the integration of the RF seeker and that we together can increase the JSM capabilities”, says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence Systems.