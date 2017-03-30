© ADI

ADI acquires OneTree Microdevices

Analog Deviceshas acquired broadband GaAs and GaN amplifier specialist OneTree Microdevices, Inc., a privately held company based in Santa Rosa, California.

“Analog Devices, in combination with OneTree Microdevices, is uniquely positioned to solve the bandwidth and power efficiency challenges facing cable operators today in their efforts to increase broadband internet services for homes and businesses,” said Greg Henderson, vice president, RF and Microwave Business, Analog Devices. “OneTree’s expertise aligns with ADI’s strategic focus on GaN technology and extends ADI’s broad portfolio of high performance, RF and microwave signal chain solutions for infrastructure, defense and instrumentation markets.”



Today’s cable operators are counting on next generation architectures such as DOCSIS 3.1 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) and Remote PHY to increase the capacity of cable networks. “We are excited to become part of Analog Devices and its complete solution offerings for cable access,” said Chris Day, co-founder, OneTree Microdevices. “Both ADI and OneTree are directly engaged with customers, cable operators and industry standards groups to drive cable standards discussions. Together, we will be able to effectively assist cable operators in their quest to provide compelling cost and data rates to home and business users.”



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.