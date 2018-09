Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio

Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet hinges.

Teardown Highlights:

The Studio's hybrid drive is made up of two upgradeable components—a standard SATA laptop hard drive and an M.2 SATA SSD. Both are located in the base (not behind the display like in an iMac), and can be accessed and replaced without wading through any adhesive.

The Surface Studio is just full of hot air. Literally. And Microsoft had to get that air out somehow. The Studio features acres of air vents, a beefy heat sink, and two fans—one each for the CPU and GPU. Plus, the power supply has its own internal fan. It looks like Microsoft is getting quite a bit cooler than its late 2000s “I’m a PC” reputation.

The hinge allows the monitor to transition from vertical to nearly-horizontal with just a light touch—and is clearly Microsoft's crowning mechanical engineering achievement. We found springs aplenty, and even a couple of antennas inside the plastic casing covering the attachment point behind the display.

Thanks to a mostly modular design, the Microsoft Surface Studio scored itself a 5/10 on our repairability scale.

Huzzah! Let's inspect those chips.

Intel Core i5-6440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Eight Samsung K4A4G085WE-BCPB 512 MB DDR4 RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M GPU

ON Semiconductor NCP81205 3+3+1 Phase Controller

Infineon SLB 9665 TT 2.0 TPM and Infineon 0812ND HBE613 (x14)

Winbond W25Q128FV 128 M Serial Bit Flash Memory

Four SK Hynix H5GC4H24AJR 512 MB GDDR5 SDRAM

Eight additional Samsung K4A4G085WE-BCPB 512 MB DDR4 (for a grand total of 8 GB)