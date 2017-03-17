© vladek dreamstime.com

SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer and license agreement for Invensas' Direct Bond Interconnect (DBI) technology.

"As one of the leading foundries, SMIC delivers advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes to device makers around the world, and we are pleased to integrate DBI technology into our capabilities," said Dr. Tzu-Yin Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SMIC. "This technology is a key enabler for the fabrication of 3D stacked image sensors, and by working closely with Invensas, we will accelerate the development and commercialization of a new generation of imaging products for our customers."



"We are thrilled to enter into this licensing agreement with SMIC, one of the largest and most respected semiconductor foundries in the world," said Craig Mitchell, president of Invensas. "SMIC recognizes the significant benefits of DBI technology for customers worldwide. We look forward to working closely with SMIC to integrate this enabling platform into their world-class design and manufacturing environment."