STMicro solutions in the Nintendo Switch
STMicroelectronics' semiconductor solutions, including motion sensors, touch-screen controller IC, STM32 microcontrollers, and NFC controller IC, have been selected for the Nintendo Switch system.
ST’s 6-axis inertial sensors are embedded in the main console and in the controllers of Nintendo Switch, responding to players’ motions to control the games. The capacitive touch-screen controller IC from ST is mounted in the main console and features touch detection and low power consumption. Combining an analog front-end and a digital signal processor based on a microcontroller core, the controller IC enables multi-touch and a fast report rate.
Nintendo Switch uses three STM32 32-bit microcontrollers from ST for a balance of processing capability, low power consumption, embedded memory, and package size. An STM32 MCU in a small package is embedded in Joy-Con controller to manage the IR motion camera and the NFC function. In addition, a low-power STM32 MCU is embedded in the Joy-Con charging grip that attaches the controllers to meet battery-life constraints while performing signal-processing functions. Another STM32 MCU is embedded in the dock of the main console for power management functions.
The ST NFC controller IC in the Joy-Con controller and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller enable contactless communication using Near Field Communication technology with Nintendo’s amiibo accessories.
“Since Nintendo’s launch of Wii in 2006, ST has strengthened its close relationship with Nintendo by delivering advanced semiconductors while expanding our product portfolio to best fit new gaming applications,” said Marco Cassis, Executive Vice President and President of Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics. “We are delighted to have contributed to Nintendo Switch, which is an innovative gaming device that offers a unique user experience through an exciting new approach, with our broad expertise in sensing, processing and connectivity.”
