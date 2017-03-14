© bosch security systems Business | March 14, 2017
Bosch & Sony security partnership gets 'go-ahead'
After the official approval of the antitrust authorities, the business partnership of Bosch Security Systems and Sony Corporation in the field of video security solutions became effective by February 1, 2017.
Except for in China where the partnership will start on April 1, 2017. Both companies will now focus on strengthening their collaboration that was first announced in November 2016.
The partnership entails both a sales and marketing cooperation as well as a technical collaboration. As part of the sales and marketing partnership, Sony’s video security sales and marketing associates joined a newly formed dedicated team within the Bosch Security System organization.
“We are happy to welcome these experienced colleagues in our organization and are convinced we will further grow the business with Sony’s products by providing excellent support and service to our customers”, says Michael Hirsch, Vice President for Sales and Marketing of the Sony Security Business within Bosch.
“We are delighted that Sony’s video security customers are now being supported by Bosch Security Systems. We are moving forward with this partnership which will feature jointly developed products that fully leverage our industry-leading expertise in video image quality and performance”, adds Toru Katsumoto, Deputy President of Imaging Products and Solutions Sector, President of Professional Products Group, Sony Corporation.
Regarding the technical cooperation, both companies are aiming to set new standards with regard to high resolution video imaging, combined with excellent light sensitivity, complemented by Bosch’s expertise in built-in video analytics and latest bitrate management techniques.
The first jointly developed products are expected to be launched in 2018. “We are looking forward to delivering best-in-class video security solutions to our customers for both existing and new market segments”, says Gert van Iperen, President of Bosch Security Systems.
