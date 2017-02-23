Harting opens new production plant in India

© Harting

Harting Technology Group consolidates global production network: official opening of new production plant in Chennai, India.

Opening the new building: Bernd Fischer, General Manager Corporate Regional Management; Sudhanshu Mani, General Manager Indian Railways; Andreas Conrad, Senior Vice President Operations and Girish Rao, CEO Harting India (from left to right).

“Step by step, we are expanding the Harting global production network”, says Andreas Conrad, Senior Vice President Operations. "The demand for Harting products and solutions in India and the proximity to other customers in the Asia region were the impetus for this particular step."Harting sees good potential for growth in the country, especially in the important markets of machine and facilities manufacturing, energy generation and transportation. The new production plant covers 1'200 square metres, accommodating the production of housings, extruded cables and cable harnesses.-----