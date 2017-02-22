© commagility Business | February 22, 2017
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility
Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications solutions provider, Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.
CommAgility, has its HQ in Loughborough, England, and provides proprietary solutions enabling the customisation of the LTE standard for small cell and private network applications in a variety of commercial and defence markets, including airborne, satellite communications, backhaul and research.
“The transaction with CommAgility is directly aligned with our strategy to add transformational growth opportunities to the Company and enhance our scale,” said Tim Whelan, Wireless Telecom’s CEO. “The combination creates a powerful expansion of the value proposition of our solution set by adding software centric solutions and a combined hardware and software skill set which enhances our product design capability to address large market opportunities. CommAgility also brings world-class engineering talent focused on LTE wireless communications that will allow us to accelerate our innovation to networking trends driven by 5G deployment and IoT development.”
The combination of Wireless Telecom and CommAgility brings together two complementary companies with common core competencies designing custom and semi-custom RF solutions for overlapping end markets.
“We are excited and believe that Wireless Telecom is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives to build upon our successful 10-year history,” said Edward Young, Managing Director and co-founder of CommAgility. “We both have deep technical skills and incredible industry talent which together, strengthen our market leadership and create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”
CommAgility expects continued momentum designing custom LTE network solutions for the US defence market, where Wireless Telecom has an entrenched position with its Boonton and Noisecom businesses. CommAgility also enhances the Company’s Microlab offering for small cell and distributed antenna systems supporting carriers’ growing need for network coverage and capacity.
“The transaction with CommAgility is directly aligned with our strategy to add transformational growth opportunities to the Company and enhance our scale,” said Tim Whelan, Wireless Telecom’s CEO. “The combination creates a powerful expansion of the value proposition of our solution set by adding software centric solutions and a combined hardware and software skill set which enhances our product design capability to address large market opportunities. CommAgility also brings world-class engineering talent focused on LTE wireless communications that will allow us to accelerate our innovation to networking trends driven by 5G deployment and IoT development.”
The combination of Wireless Telecom and CommAgility brings together two complementary companies with common core competencies designing custom and semi-custom RF solutions for overlapping end markets.
Edward Young© CommAgility
“We are excited and believe that Wireless Telecom is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives to build upon our successful 10-year history,” said Edward Young, Managing Director and co-founder of CommAgility. “We both have deep technical skills and incredible industry talent which together, strengthen our market leadership and create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”
CommAgility expects continued momentum designing custom LTE network solutions for the US defence market, where Wireless Telecom has an entrenched position with its Boonton and Noisecom businesses. CommAgility also enhances the Company’s Microlab offering for small cell and distributed antenna systems supporting carriers’ growing need for network coverage and capacity.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments