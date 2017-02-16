© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Maxwell to localise ultracapacitor module production for China bus market

Maxwell Technologies has signed a definitive agreement with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute Co. Ltd. (CRRC-SRI) to localise manufacturing of its ultracapacitor-based modules for use in the China new energy bus market.

Under the terms of the agreement, localised production of its ultracapacitor-based modules is expected to begin in China in the second half of 2017, coinciding with the peak buying season for China's new energy bus market. The production of bus modules extends Maxwell's strategic partnership with CRRC-SRI.



To ensure Maxwell products are fully localised in support of recent China government requirements, Maxwell has licensed its module designs targeting the China bus market to CRRC-SRI, who will exclusively use Maxwell's 2.7-volt and 3-volt ultracapacitor cells in local production lines to manufacture the modules. In addition,



"As our local new energy transportation market continues to grow, it's imperative for both manufacturers and sellers of these critical technologies to invest in the right solutions to improve energy efficiency, preserve the environment and lay the foundation for tomorrow's industry," said Liu Baoming, chairman of CRRC-SRI. "With this next step to localize Maxwell's products for the new energy bus market in China, we are proud to deepen our relationship with Maxwell Technologies, the market leader for ultracapacitors."



Dr. Franz Fink, president and CEO of Maxwell Technologies, said, "Since Maxwell's partnership with CRRC-SRI began, we've shared a focus on environmental preservation, forward-thinking technology and user efficiency. Collaborating on localization initiatives for ultracapacitor production greatly extends our reach into the China bus market while increasing the number of users that can benefit from next-generation energy storage solutions. Moving forward, the Maxwell and CRRC-SRI sales teams will collaborate to deliver existing and new customers the best experience possible, while our product development teams continue to work on next-generation, fully optimized solutions for this market."