Rutronik signs distribution contract with TDK-Lambda

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH have entered into a distribution contract. The contract covers the entire product range of TDK-Lambda.

“As one of the leading suppliers of high quality power supplies, we want to ensure that our customers can easily and efficiently purchase our products worldwide. Rutronik, with its global presence and wealth of experience in the personal support of users in the electronics industry, is an ideal partner,” says Thorsten Osteroth, Distribution Manager TDK-Lambda Germany.



Andreas Glaser, Senior Product Manager at Rutronik adds: “With TDK-Lambda we are adding one of the leading manufacturers of medical and industrial power supplies to our portfolio and we are also one of the first to offer the new DRL top-hat rail series from TDK-Lambda Germany online. Furthermore, in combination with TDK-Lambda we are able to offer scalable and customized solutions. As a result, our customers now benefit from a greatly increased product range in the 10W – 10kW power class.”