Infineon /Wolfspeed acqusition: US sees threat to national security

Infineon Technologies hits a road block with the acquisition of Wolfspeed Power & RF and the related substrate business from Cree Inc.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) informed Infineon and Cree that the transaction poses a risk to the national security of the United States. Furthermore, CFIUS had not identified any mitigation measures that it believed would adequately mitigate the particular national security risks posed by the transaction.



Against this background, Infineon is of the opinion, that there is a considerable risk that the transaction, as agreed, is not going to close.



Infineon remains committed to work closely together with both CFIUS and Cree to find solutions that would mitigate the concerns raised by CFIUS, a short press announcemnt reads