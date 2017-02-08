© qualcomm © NXP

Qualcomm extends offer for all outstanding NXP shares

Qualcomm has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP.

In a press release Qualcomm said that the tender offer is now scheduled to expire on March 7, 2017, unless extended again or terminated earlier – the offer was previously scheduled to expire on February 6.



According to the release only about 14.8% of the outstanding shares in NXP have been tendered. 14.8% is far from the condition that at least 80% of NXP's outstanding shares be tendered to Qualcomm.



Under the original agreement, Qualcomm would pay USD 110.00 per NXP share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 47 billion.