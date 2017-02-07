© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Panasonic and UMC to develop mass production process for next-gen ReRAM

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., has reached an agreement with United Microelectronics Corporation to jointly develop a mass production process for next generation 40nm ReRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory).

ReRAM, alike flash memory currently in widespread use, is a type of non-volatile memory. The device features a simple structure, high-speed processing, and low power consumption. PSCS started ReRAM mass production using an 180nm process in 2013, and is currently supplying its 8-bit microcomputer MN101LR series for low power consumption applications such as in portable healthcare devices.



The cooperative project will enable the integration of 40nm ReRAM process technologies developed by PSCS with UMC's high-reliability CMOS process technologies. This will achieve a process platform for ReRAM that are applicable, as embedded memories in place of flash memories, to diverse system devices such as those widely used in IC cards, wearable terminals, and IoT devices.



PSCS will ship product samples in 2018 that use the new 40nm process, and aims to be the first to start mass production in the industry. The two companies, PSCS and UMC, will offer the co-developed ReRAM process platform to other semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers from around the world.