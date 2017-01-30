© escha

About ten percent sales growth for Escha

Escha GmbH & Co. KG from Halver, Germany has closed the business year 2016 with a record turnover of more than 49 million euros.

This corresponds to a sales growth of about ten percent over the previous year. The family-controlled company could also report a new record order entry. The number of employees in 2016 increased by 4.7 percent totaling 532 employees in Germany.



"With a turnover of more than 49 million euros, last year proceeded very successfully for us. We managed to reach our targets and started the new year with a strong tailwind thanks to a high order entry. In 2017, we expect a sales growth of a high one-digit percent range", says Dipl.-Wirt.-Ing. Marco Heck, Managing Director of Escha GmbH & Co. KG, with an optimistic outlook pointing out that orders are not only generated in a certain region: "Our growth is based on high demand in all important markets. ESCHA was able to benefit from increasing sales in Europe and Asia."



The strategic re-orientation of the international sales network, the constant further development of the product portfolio as well as generating new production capacities and jobs at home and abroad made the record figures possible. In order to be all set for the future and for more growth, Escha is going into operation with a new production- and logistics center at headquarters in the course of the first quarter of 2017. All previous production- and logistics sites in Halver will be combined under a single roof on more than 9'000 square meters floor space.