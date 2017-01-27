Silicon Labs acquires Wi-Fi innovator Zentri

Silicon Labs has acquired Zentri, an innovator in low-power, cloud-connected Wi-Fi technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Zentri’s combination of modules, embedded and cloud software, APIs and tools enables rapid development of secure IoT end node products. By eliminating the need for wireless design expertise and providing a library of cloud-connected applications, Zentri allows IoT device makers to focus on differentiating their products and speeding time to market.



“Silicon Labs is proud to join forces with Zentri,” said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. “This acquisition builds upon our strategy to deliver comprehensive, multiprotocol silicon and software solutions to securely connect IoT products to the cloud. Zentri’s Wi-Fi expertise, software and tools will extend our multiprotocol connectivity portfolio to a wider range of power-sensitive IoT end node applications.”