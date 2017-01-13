© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Advantech joins the LoRa Alliance

Advantech informs that its has joined the LoRa Alliance, which is committed to developing a new industrial standard to empower the Internet of Things.

Advantech will provide the LoRa gateway and sensor node devices based on the M2.COM open standard for Industry 4.0 and Smart City applications.



“The wide area coverage and low power consumption makes LoRaWAN the ideal technology for opportunities in large area industrial IoT applications. With the LoRa Alliance, we will make complete our wireless product offerings and enable more IoT applications in Industry 4.0 and Smart City scenarios,” said Allan Yang, CTO of Advantech.



”By adopting LoRa Technology, Advantech can address the increasing demands for long range connectivity and low-power IoT applications.” said Miller Chang, VP of Advantech Embedded-IoT Group.