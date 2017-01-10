© pichetw dreamstime.com Components | January 10, 2017
Teledyne to acquire British sensor company
e2v technologies plc has agreed to a GBP 620 million cash acquisition offer by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.
Under the terms of the offer, e2v’s ordinary shareholders will receive 275 pence in cash for each e2v share valuing the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of e2v at approximately GBP 620 million on a fully diluted basis. It is expected that – if there’s no bumps in road – the acquisition will be completed in the first half of calendar 2017.
e2v provides high performance image sensors and custom camera solutions and application specific standard products for the machine vision market. The company also provides high performance space qualified imaging sensors and arrays for space science and astronomy.
“We have followed e2v for more than a decade. Over time, as both Teledyne and e2v evolved, our businesses have become increasingly aligned. In fact, every business within e2v is highly complementary to Teledyne. As important, there is minimal product overlap,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne said in a press release.
“For example, we are both leaders in space and astronomy imaging, but Teledyne largely provides infrared detectors and e2v provides visible light sensors. While we both provide microwave devices, e2v’s largest product and market are magnetrons for cancer radiotherapy. Teledyne supplies solid state and vacuum microwave systems, but no magnetrons, and we primarily serve defense markets such as electronic warfare, radar and communications. However, Teledyne serves the healthcare market with specialized X-ray sensors,” Mehrabian continued.
e2v’s directors have unanimously recommended that e2v Shareholders vote in favour of the offer.
e2v provides high performance image sensors and custom camera solutions and application specific standard products for the machine vision market. The company also provides high performance space qualified imaging sensors and arrays for space science and astronomy.
“We have followed e2v for more than a decade. Over time, as both Teledyne and e2v evolved, our businesses have become increasingly aligned. In fact, every business within e2v is highly complementary to Teledyne. As important, there is minimal product overlap,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne said in a press release.
“For example, we are both leaders in space and astronomy imaging, but Teledyne largely provides infrared detectors and e2v provides visible light sensors. While we both provide microwave devices, e2v’s largest product and market are magnetrons for cancer radiotherapy. Teledyne supplies solid state and vacuum microwave systems, but no magnetrons, and we primarily serve defense markets such as electronic warfare, radar and communications. However, Teledyne serves the healthcare market with specialized X-ray sensors,” Mehrabian continued.
e2v’s directors have unanimously recommended that e2v Shareholders vote in favour of the offer.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments