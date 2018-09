TSMC planning new $16 billion chip facility

© TSMC - Fab6 - for illustrative purposes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is planning to build a new USD 16 billion production facility in Taiwan for the manufacturing of 5-nanometer and 3nm chips.

TSMC spokesperson Elizabeth Sun told the Nikkei Asian Review that the company has turned to the government asking for help in finding land large enough – and that also has necessary access – for the company to construct the new plant for the manufacturing of 5-nanometer and 3nm chips. TSMC has previously shown resolute in being ahead in the race to achieve 10nm manufacturing – and according to the Nikkei report the company is aiming for production of 10nm chips in early 2017.Yang Hung-duen, Taiwan's minister of science and technology told media following TSMC’s announcement, that the ministry may have found a site in southern city of Kaohsiung – and that the production could be stated as early as 2022.The new manufacturing facility would need some 50-80 hectares of land, Elizabeth Sun told Nikkei, declining for provide further details regarding a timetable.