Top3 expand total capital expenditure in 2016

© ra2studio dreamstime.com

The revenue of the global semiconductor foundry industry is projected to grow by just 2.1% year on year for 2016 on account of slowing end market demand and expanding supply, according to the global market research firm TrendForce.

TSMC’s main focuses this year are manufacturing R&D, expanding the market for its InFO technology and setting up its Nanjing fab

Samsung will give more weight to its semiconductor businesses this year as the outlook on its smartphone business is uncertain

Intel plans to retain its manufacturing leadership and expand its memory business