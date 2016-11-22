© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

The consolidation continues – Macom to acquire AppliedMicro

Macom Technology Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, for approximately USD 8.36 per share in a transaction valued at USD 770 million.

Commenting on the transaction, John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This transaction will accelerate and expand Macom’s breakout opportunity in Enterprise and Cloud Data Centers. Macom will now be able to provide all the requisite semiconductor content for optical networks – analog, photonic and PHY – from the switch to fiber for long haul, metro, access, backhaul and Data Center. AppliedMicro’s 100G to 400G single-lambda PAM4 platform should perfectly complement Macom's leadership in analog and photonic components for Data Centers.”



Macom intends to divest AppliedMicro’s Compute business within 100 days from closing the transaction, as the business does not strategically align with Macom’s long-term focus. AppliedMicro has been exploring strategic options for the Compute business and there is known interest among several potential buyers and investors, the companies state in a press release. Macom will continue to support Compute customers and partners during this transition.



“This is an exciting day for AppliedMicro, and we are pleased to be joining forces with Macom. The transaction affirms the value that our employees have created and provides a strong path forward for our Connectivity business while delivering AppliedMicro stockholders a robust premium,” said Paramesh Gopi, President and CEO, AppliedMicro.