Intel to invest $250 million in autonomous driving
During his keynote speech at the LA Auto Show’s AutoMobility conference, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said that Intel Capital will invest more than USD 250 million over the next two years to make fully autonomous driving a reality.
This is the first time Intel is keynoting at an automotive conference, which in some way shows how critical the automotive market has become for the company.
According to a press statement; these investments aim to drive the development of technologies that push the boundaries on next-generation connectivity, communication, context awareness, deep learning, security, safety and more.
Drilling down into the areas that will be fueled by the fresh investments, Krzanich highlighted technologies that will drive global Internet of Things (IoT) innovation in transportation; areas where technology can directly mitigate risks while improving safety, mobility, and efficiency at a reduced cost; and companies that harness the value of the data to improve reliability of automated driving systems, the company states in a press release.
Earlier this summer Intel also showed that it’s serious about autonomous driving when it partnered with BMW and Mobileye. Back then the companies stated that they would work together to bring solutions for highly and fully automated driving into series production by 2021.
