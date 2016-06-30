© bmw

BMW and Intel to develop autonomous cars?

German car maker BMW group, is reportedly going to unveil a development partnership for autonomous cars along with Israel-based collision detection software supplier, Mobileye, and Intel.

Intel has announced that it self along with BMW Group and Mobileye will hold a news conference, stating that the three companies have something exciting to share. According to a Reuters report – they will announce a development partnership for autonomous car, citing a source familiar with the matter said.



Back in May Intel signed a definitive agreement to acquire Itseez Inc., an expert in Computer Vision (CV) algorithms and implementations for embedded and specialised hardware. Itseez contributes software tuning and integration in many products from cars to security systems and more. This acquisition furthers Intel’s efforts to win in IoT market segments like automotive and video, where the ability to electronically perceive and understand images paves the way for innovation and opportunity.



Back then Intel said that: “Itseez will become a key ingredient for Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IOTG) roadmap, and will help Intel’s customers create innovative deep-learning-based CV applications like autonomous driving, digital security and surveillance, and industrial inspection.”