SMIC starts construction of first 12-inch IC production line in South China
Semiconductor foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, has officially launched the construction of a 12-inch IC production line at its Shenzhen facility.
According to the company this will be the very first 12-inch fab in South China.
In order to meet the large demand for IC chips in the IoT era, SMIC Shenzhen is building the new 12-inch IC production line in an existing building. The new line will manufacture mainstream mature technology. Construction of the new line is planned to start by the end of 2016.
Some second-hand equipment for the new line has already been secured. Early production is expected to begin by the end of 2017. Total designed capacity for the line is 40’000 12-inch wafers per month – however, capacity ramp will be based on customer needs, the company says in a press statement.
The Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zixue Zhou, said, "Shenzhen has the largest electronic information industrial base in China, comprising hundreds of IC design, system and equipment companies. Thanks to the attention given to the IC industry from the Shenzhen Municipal Government, SMIC Shenzhen steadily operates an 8-inch production line. By launching the new 12-inch production line, SMIC will further improve our capacity, better serve our customers, and facilitate the development of Shenzhen's IC ecosystem."
Located in Pingshan New District, Shenzhen, SMIC Shenzhen opened the first 8-inch IC production line in South China in December 2014. Its capacity is currently 30’000 wafers per month, and it will continue to expand based on market demand.
