Broadcom to acquire Brocade Communications Systems for $5.9 Billion

Broadcom Limited will acquire Brocade, a company working in Fibre Channel storage area network (“FC SAN”) switching and IP networking, for USD 12.75 per share in a transaction valued at USD 5.5 billion, plus USD 0.4 billion of net debt.

Broadcom says that the company – with the support of Brocade – plans to divest Brocade’s IP Networking business, consisting of wireless and campus networking, data center switching and routing, and software networking solutions.



“This strategic acquisition enhances Broadcom’s position as one of the leading providers of enterprise storage connectivity solutions to OEM customers,” stated Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. “With deep expertise in mission-critical storage networking, Brocade increases our ability to address the evolving needs of our OEM customers. In addition, we are confident that we will find a great home for Brocade’s valuable IP networking business that will best position that business for its next phase of growth.”



“This transaction represents significant value for our shareholders, who will receive a 47% premium from the Brocade closing share price on Friday, October 28, 2016, and creates new opportunities for our customers and partners,” said Lloyd Carney, Chief Executive Officer of Brocade. “Our best-in-class FC SAN solutions will help Broadcom create one of the industry’s broadest portfolios for enterprise storage. We will work with Broadcom as it seeks to find a buyer for our IP Networking business which includes a full portfolio of open, hardware and software-based solutions spanning the core of the data center to the network edge.”



The board of directors of Brocade and the executive committee of the board of directors of Broadcom have unanimously approved the transaction, which is presently expected to close in the second half of Broadcom’s fiscal year 2017.