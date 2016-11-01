© murata

Murata acquires Primatec

Murata has acquired all the shares of Primatec. As of November 1, 2016, Primatec has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata.

Primatec is developing, manufacturing, and selling various products founded upon highly functional polymer products such as LCP (liquid crystal polymer) electronic materials. Primatec’s materials are used in high-performance circuit boards in the energy and display sectors, and demand for their products is estimated to further increase in the electronics and electronic component sectors in which miniaturized and thin products are increasingly in demand.



Murata will utilize the materials technology of Primatec to expand sales of MetroCirc (a multilayered resin substrate) used in smartphones, etc., and additionally develop new advanced products for new applications for IoT devices and data centers.