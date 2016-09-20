© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | September 20, 2016
Tessera Technologies to acquire DTS
Tessera Technologies, a developer of imaging and semiconductor packaging and bonding technologies, is buying audio solutions provider DTS for USD 42.50 per share. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately USD 850 million.
Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company will employ over 450 engineers focused on developing next-generation imaging, audio and semiconductor packaging technologies. In addition, the acquisition adds significant scale and diversifies revenue across end markets and customers. The combined company is forecasted to achieve pro forma 2016 revenue of approximately USD 450 million, nearly half of which will come from product licensing.
“Our acquisition of DTS’s talented team and industry-leading products will represent a transformational step in the execution of Tessera’s strategic vision, with exciting new product development and marketing opportunities. We expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to Tessera’s earnings and accelerate growth. Our complementary technology portfolios are ideally suited to deliver the next generation of audio and imaging solutions to mobile, consumer electronics, and automotive markets while expanding our ability to address incredible new opportunities in IoT and AR/VR,” said Tom Lacey, Tessera CEO. “I am particularly excited that Jon Kirchner and the exceptional DTS team will join the Tessera family as we continue to grow and expand the DTS brand.”
“This is an exciting transaction that provides substantial and immediate value to our shareholders. We look forward to working closely with Tom and the Tessera team to achieve a smooth integration and pursuing the attractive opportunities ahead,” said Jon Kirchner, chairman and CEO of DTS. “We believe that as part of Tessera we will be in a unique position to deliver the world’s leading audio and imaging solutions to all of our key markets and drive meaningful value for our combined customers, partners and employees.”
