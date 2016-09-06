© intel

Movidius + Intel = vision for the future of autonomous devices

Intel is acquiring Movidius in a move to accelerate computer vision through RealSense for the next wave of computing.

As part of its RealSense vision and strategy, Intel has built and acquired technologies to position its self in the lead of computer vision and perceptual computing. Simply put, computer vision enables machines to visually process and understand their surroundings – to see and understand.



According to Movidius’ CEO, Remi El-Ouazzane, the company’s mission is to give the power of sight to machines; “As part of Intel, we’ll remain focused on this mission, but with the technology and resources to innovate faster and execute at scale. We will continue to operate with the same eagerness to invent and the same customer-focus attitude that we’re known for, and we will retain Movidius talent and the start-up mentality that we have demonstrated over the years,” he writes in a press statement,



“The company’s VPU (Vision Processing Unit) platform for on-device vision processing combined with Intel’s depth sensing solution (Intel RealSense Technology) is a winning combination for autonomous machines that can see in 3D, understand their surroundings and navigate accordingly,” El-Ouazzane adds.



Today, Movidius is working with customers like DJI, FLIR, Google and Lenovo to give sight to smart devices including drones, security cameras, AR/VR headsets and more.



Providing computers with the ability to see is just the beginning according El-Ouazzane who writes that; “We’re on the cusp of big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. In the years ahead, we’ll see new types of autonomous machines with more advanced capabilities as we make progress on one of the most difficult challenges of AI: getting our devices not just to see, but also to think.”